Greenville City Council approves contract for updates to Wildwood Park

Wildwood Park expected updates
Wildwood Park expected updates(City of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s newest park will soon have added amenities for parkgoers to enjoy.

The Greenville City Council unanimously approved Monday Night a contract with Nature Trails, LLC for the construction of the Chris Smith Mountain Bike Trails and the Bicycle Skills Park and Pump Track at Wildwood Park.

The city says the updates will be the first of their kind in the city’s park system, adding even more to the 365-acre Wildwood Park.

WITN is told the approved contract will not be more than $722,500. The city has been given financial support of $476,000 from Grady-White Boats and the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation for construction costs. The rest of the balance will be covered by previously-approved debt financing for the park.

The city says the project will include six miles of single-track mountain bike trails along with the skills park and pump track, and will be designed to be used as a National Interscholastic Cycling Association racecourse.

Construction is expected to take about a year.

