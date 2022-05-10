Father charged with felony child abuse after 2-month-old child found with injuries

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been charged with felony child abuse after an investigation by the Wayne County Department of Social Services.

On March 4, Goldsboro police received information for DSS regarding a 2-month-old infant who was reportedly injured by his father. After further investigation, it was found that the child had other previous injuries, and an investigation into how those injuries occurred was conducted.

The suspect was identified as Abel Owens, 31, who is the father of the child.

A warrant for Owens’ arrest was issued on May 9 for one count of felony child abuse. Owens was already in the Wayne County Jail for an unrelated matter and was served the warrant.

Owens, of Goldsboro, was processed at the Wayne County Magistrate’s office, given a $100,000 secured bond, and placed back in the Wayne County Jail.

