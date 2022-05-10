Duplin County man gets 15 years in prison for meth & heroin trafficking

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for charges relating to drug trafficking and firearms.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Michael Hall was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Federal prosecutors say court documents and other evidence showed an undercover law enforcement officer bought about two ounces of meth from Hall at his home on June 7th, 2019. Hall was on probation and wearing an ankle monitor from a prior state felony conviction at the time.

Later that month, feds say they heard Hall was selling drugs from a hotel room in Onslow County. Officers stopped a driver leaving Hall’s hotel room and the driver had nearly half an ounce of methamphetamine and a gun on them.

WITN is told that officers searched Hall’s hotel room and found a small amount of heroin, digital scales, and a stolen handgun. The investigation into Hall revealed that he distributed more than 11 pounds of meth from July 2018 until he was arrested on July 30th, 2019.

