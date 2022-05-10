Advertisement

Crews respond after abandoned building catches fire in Surf City

Crews respond to a fire in the Surf City area (Photo submitted by Joey Hemp)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a fire this morning at the old Blizzard’s Motel on North Shore Dr.

When firefighters arrived, the building was already almost entirely consumed by flame. No injuries have been reported due to the fire; the officials say the building had been closed for about 10 years.

The first reports of the fire were received at around 6 a.m., and the fire was contained by 8 a.m. Crews from the Town of Surf City, Pender EMS, Pender FD, North Topsail Beach FD and Topsail Beach FD assisted in handling the situation.

“We are grateful that the quick response led to minimal spread of the fire and that the impact was mostly contained to the structure,” writes Surf City FD Chief Wilson in a release.

