Concert to be held in Greenville Thursday for chamber staff injured in car crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A concert will be held Thursday in Greenville for the chamber of commerce members who were injured in a late April car crash.

Henry Hinton, Inner Banks Media president, says Chicago Rewired will perform at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater Thursday, May 12.

“These guys sound just like the band Chicago,” Hinton said. IBX Media sponsors the concert series. “Chicago is one of the top four or five bands in American music history and these guys have captured their sound with their brass section, vocals, and music talent.”

WITN is told gates open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Greenville Town Common and adult drinks and food trucks will line up on First Street.

The concert is free, Hinton says, but IBX Media will be collecting donations at the show for the chamber members who were hurt. Checks can be made out to Greenville Chamber Team Charitable Fund.

IBX Media says the concert Thursday is the second of five scheduled at the amphitheater this spring. The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard, will perform May 26th, On the Border (the ultimate Eagles tribute) will perform June 9th, and Trial by Fire (a Journey tribute band) will perform on June 23rd.

Hinton says no coolers are allowed in the park and there is no parking behind the amphitheater without a permit. Visitors are encouraged to bring beach chairs or blankets for seating.

