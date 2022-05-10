Advertisement

Bill Gates say he has COVID, experiencing mild symptoms

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, former CEO and co-founder of the Microsoft Corporation, arrives for a meeting in Berlin. Microsoft executives in 2008 warned Gates to stop sending flirtatious emails to a female employee but dropped the matter after he told them he would stop, the company revealed Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said Tuesday he will isolate until he is again healthy.

Gates wrote that he’s fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care.

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.

Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries.

The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.

