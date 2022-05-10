Ayden to host “Hog Hollerin’” contest to expand town brand
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina town is looking to help build it’s brand with a “Hog Hollerin’” contest.
Member of the town’s of Ayden’s branding committee, Gwendy Yiznitsky said they are trying to build their barbeque brand and slogan “Que Marks the Spot!” with a hog call contest.
The event will take place Saturday May 21st from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Ayden’s Kings of Que BBQ Festival.
Four people will judge the contest including WITN’s Jim Howard.
