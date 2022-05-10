Advertisement

Another house collapses in Rodanthe, section of beach closed

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) -Apart of the beach is closed after another unoccupied house collapsed at Cape Hatteras National Seashore Tuesday morning.

According to the National Park Service, the house is located at 24235 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe.

The beach along Ocean Drive has been closed to protect people from the fallen home and more homes in the area that could collapse.

People are encouraged to visit with caution while participating in beach activities as house debris spreads along the seashore.

Back on February 9 another house on Ocean Drive fell and debris spread throughout the beach. The homeowner then organized a cleanup where much of the debris was removed, efforts are ongoing.

The Seashore says they will work closely with the homeowner of Tuesday’s fallen home to plan beach cleanups.

