Advertisement

2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank, coroner says

A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.
A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.(itman_47/Getty Images via Canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A toddler died Tuesday after he fell into a septic tank in South Carolina, officials said.

Dispatchers received a call at 11 a.m. for a child that was stuck in a septic tank in Gaffney, along the state’s northern border.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said 2-year-old Hawkins Abercrombie of New York died after he was rushed to the hospital.

Hawkins was visiting friends in South Carolina with his mother and two siblings. The coroner said his mom noticed he was missing, and during a search of the home, they found the lid on the septic tank upside down.

Hawkins’ pacifier was floating in the water when they removed the lid.

The boy was recovered from the septic tank and CPR was started, but he was pronounced dead at Cherokee Medical Center.

“This is such a tragic event,” coroner Dennis Fowler said. “This family needs our prayers.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

Carteret County hospital gets ‘A’ safety grade
A driver's unique use of a U-Haul truck ended with a ticket from state police in Washington.
Driver busted for hauling SUV inside of a U-Haul truck in Washington
Rocky Mount Police Department
Rocky Mount council supports chief’s crime-fighting plans
Marquis Berry, Maurice Steele, & Monique Walker
Second arrest made in drive-by shooting that wounded family dog
FILE - Vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a pharmacy in Denver on...
House panel alleges cover-up by contract vaccine maker