Advertisement

Who am I? Deputies looking for trailer thief

Halifax deputies looking for trailer theft suspect
Halifax deputies looking for trailer theft suspect(Halifax County Sheriff's office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina are looking for a man they say stole a trailer over the weekend.

Halifax County deputies were called out to the area of US HWY 158 near Huckleberry Bottom Road for a report of a trailer theft around 2 pm Saturday, May, 7. That is just outside of Roanoke Rapids.

The victim witnessed the theft and followed the suspect as he drove off pulling the stolen trailer on a 1999 white Dodge van. The victim followed the suspect as deputies intervened. The suspect stopped, unhooked the trailer, and then drove off.

The suspect is described as a white male with glasses with a thin goatee beard in his late 50′s early 60s. Deputies later learned that the white van had been reported stolen to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

The suspect is wanted in connection with the theft of the Dodge van and the utility trailer.

Anyone that can identify the suspect is encouraged to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201, the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or Halifax County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 252-583-4444. You can also use the P3 tip app.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

The elevator project will break ground on Tuesday.
New Bern City Hall to start elevator project
Raleigh officers shoot, kill man throwing Molotov cocktails near police station, chief says
Raleigh officers shoot, kill man throwing Molotov cocktails near police station, chief says
NC Supreme Court taking over appeal on voting by offenders
NC Supreme Court taking over appeal on voting by offenders
Deputies ask for help identifying breaking and entering suspect
Deputies ask for help identifying breaking and entering suspect