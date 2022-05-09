Advertisement

Safety makeover on busy Lenoir County intersection begins Monday

road work sign
road work sign(KY3)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY (WITN) -A busy intersection in Lenoir County will get a safety makeover beginning Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says when the work is completed, drivers will no longer be able to cross over U.S. 70 at the Kennedy Home and Eason roads intersection between Kinston and La Grange.

Vehicles also will not be able to make left turns onto U.S. 70 from either side of the road.

The work is expected to continue through May 27, but lane closures will not happen on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

Raleigh officers shoot, kill man throwing Molotov cocktails near police station, chief says
Raleigh officers shoot, kill man throwing Molotov cocktails near police station, chief says
NC Supreme Court taking over appeal on voting by offenders
NC Supreme Court taking over appeal on voting by offenders
Deputies ask for help identifying breaking and entering suspect
Deputies ask for help identifying breaking and entering suspect
Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine