Safety makeover on busy Lenoir County intersection begins Monday

LENOIR COUNTY (WITN) -A busy intersection in Lenoir County will get a safety makeover beginning Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says when the work is completed, drivers will no longer be able to cross over U.S. 70 at the Kennedy Home and Eason roads intersection between Kinston and La Grange.

Vehicles also will not be able to make left turns onto U.S. 70 from either side of the road.

The work is expected to continue through May 27, but lane closures will not happen on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays.

