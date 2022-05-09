Advertisement

Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine

(Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP) -Impeccably straight columns of soldiers will march through Red Square on Monday as they do every year on Victory Day.

But this year’s observance of Russia’s most important patriotic holiday carries exceptional weight.

This year, as Russian troops fight grueling battles in Ukraine and unleash torrents of missiles and bombs, few Russians are likely to be dulled by the parade’s rituals. Instead, they will watch it for signs of what could come next in the conflict.

Some Russians fear President Vladimir Putin will use his speech at the parade to declare the ``special military operation’' in Ukraine as a full-fledged war.

That declaration would precede a broad mobilization of troops to bolster Russia’s forces.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

Raleigh officers shoot, kill man throwing Molotov cocktails near police station, chief says
Raleigh officers shoot, kill man throwing Molotov cocktails near police station, chief says
NC Supreme Court taking over appeal on voting by offenders
NC Supreme Court taking over appeal on voting by offenders
Deputies ask for help identifying breaking and entering suspect
Deputies ask for help identifying breaking and entering suspect
road work sign
Safety makeover on busy Lenoir County intersection begins Monday