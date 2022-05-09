Advertisement

Patrol: Two dead after car hits pickup on Wilson County road

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KENLY, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a crash stemming from a high-speed chase of another vehicle on Monday morning.

A statement from the patrol says a trooper saw a Dodge Charger traveling south on U.S. 301 in Wilson County at 112 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The driver didn’t stop for the blue lights and siren and a chase ensued into Johnston County.

The Charger crossed the center line and hit the Ford pickup truck head-on, killing two passengers inside the truck.

The two drivers were hospitalized with what the patrol described as serious injuries.

