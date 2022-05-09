New warden named at Hyde County prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice says it has named a new warden at a Hyde County prison.

WITN is told Chris Woods will be the new warden at Hyde Correctional Institution in Swan Quarter. He had been the associate warden for custody/operations at the prison since 2015.

“Warden Woods knows this prison inside and out with almost a quarter-century of service in the same facility,” Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons said. “He is a remarkably dedicated public servant and I’m glad to welcome him to our team of wardens who work so hard to protect the staff, the offenders, and our communities with caring and compassion.”

The DACJJ says Woods will be responsible for all operations at the prison, which houses minimum custody male offenders. Woods was born and raised in Hyde County and still lives there.

Woods says one of his top priorities is to hire and retain high-quality staff.

“We have good jobs for people who are interested in a career in public service, who want to help to protect their communities. These are important jobs I’m hiring,” Woods said.

