New Bern City Hall to start elevator project

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city hall is getting ready for a renovation project to make its building more handicap accessible.

The City of New Bern will host a groundbreaking on Tuesday, May 10 at 5:45 pm for its new elevator project at City Hall. Work is already underway to remove the concrete supports for the three flagpoles that formerly stood on the site.

The new annex to City Hall will feature an elevator and accessible restrooms. The design chosen was one of three options presented by MBF Architects. The exterior of the annex will feature a similar architecture to City Hall, which was built in the late 1890s. The elevator’s entrance will face Pollock Street and provide access to the first and second floors of City Hall, including the historic courtroom where quasi-judicial and governmental board meetings and special events are held.

This is an artist's rendering of what the addition will look like. (City of New Bern)

For years handicap advocates have pushed to make the building more accessible for those with disabilities.

The Board of Aldermen approved funding for the project in October 2020, and soon after the City opened bidding for design and engineering services. The cost of the project is $3.9 million dollars. Construction is expected to last approximately one year.

