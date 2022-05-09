Advertisement

NCEL 05-08-22

NCEL 05-06-22
NCEL 5-8
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

NCEL 5-8 -
NCEL 5-8 -
Suspect wanted for breaking and entering cars in Craven County
Deputies ask for help identifying breaking and entering suspect
Ferry routes altered due to weather conditions
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Severe weather topples wall at North Carolina facility