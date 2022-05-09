Deputies arrest man for trying to smuggle gun into jail

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged in Nash County for trying to smuggle a handgun into jail.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Turkise Petway was brought into jail by Rocky Mount police for conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting armed robbery. He was to be placed under a secured bond for his pending charges when officers found a loaded revolver handgun in the groin area of Petway.

Deputies say officers took the gun, and Petway was further charged with carrying a concealed weapon by Rocky Mount police and possession of a weapon by a prisoner.

WITN is told that inmates are placed through a Tek-84 body scanner when they enter the Nash County jail to see if anything illegal is hidden, and the scanner found the gun on Petway.

Sheriff Keith Stone said: “Although it is unknown what the suspect’s motives may have been had the weapon not been discovered, this incident could have easily ended badly for detention officers or current inmates.”

