Advertisement

Fallen Marines honored at Camp Lejeune Monday

The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 27-year-old Capt. Ross A. Reynolds and 27-year-old Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz.(Source: II Marine Expeditionary Force via CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune will honor four Marines who died in a helicopter crash during a training exercise back in March on Monday.

Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz, Captain Ross Reynolds, Gunnery Sergeant James speedy, and Corporal Jacob Moore were all stationed out of Marine Corps Air Station New River.

They were performing a routine exercise in Norway when stormy conditions caused their osprey to crash.

The memorial ceremony starts at 10:00 am at the Camp Lejeune Theater.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

Raleigh officers shoot, kill man throwing Molotov cocktails near police station, chief says
Raleigh officers shoot, kill man throwing Molotov cocktails near police station, chief says
NC Supreme Court taking over appeal on voting by offenders
NC Supreme Court taking over appeal on voting by offenders
Deputies ask for help identifying breaking and entering suspect
Deputies ask for help identifying breaking and entering suspect
Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine
road work sign
Safety makeover on busy Lenoir County intersection begins Monday