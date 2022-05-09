Fallen Marines honored at Camp Lejeune Monday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune will honor four Marines who died in a helicopter crash during a training exercise back in March on Monday.

Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz, Captain Ross Reynolds, Gunnery Sergeant James speedy, and Corporal Jacob Moore were all stationed out of Marine Corps Air Station New River.

They were performing a routine exercise in Norway when stormy conditions caused their osprey to crash.

The memorial ceremony starts at 10:00 am at the Camp Lejeune Theater.

