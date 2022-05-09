ECU baseball sweeps Memphis on Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team broke out the brooms for the second straight weekend sweeping Memphis on the road.

The Pirates broke out the bats too. Absolutely crushing the Tigers on Sunday 15-1. Zach Agnos went 2 for 5 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored to lead the way. 8 different Pirates drove in runs in the victory.

On Saturday, ECU never trailed as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead and went on to an 8-5 victory. Trey Yesavage got the win. Alec Makarewicz and Bryson Worrell both drove in a pair of runs in the victory.

ECU improves to 14-4 in the American, 30-18 overall. The sweep moves ECU two games up on Houston with two AAC weekends of play remaining. The Pirates are home the rest of the way.

C.J. Mayhue named AAC pitcher of the week for his 9 no-hit innings of work on Friday.

They host non-conference for Duke on Tuesday night at 6:30 PM

