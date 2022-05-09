Advertisement

Drug lab found in home outside of Bridgeton

Ada Dixon & Jose Bennett
Ada Dixon & Jose Bennett(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a woman are accused of having a drug lab in their Craven County home.

Craven County deputies say they were alerted by state probation & parole officers of a possible drug lab inside the home on Crockett Avenue outside of Bridgeton.

Inside the home, deputies found the lab in the master bedroom and the SBI was called in on Friday to dismantle it.

Ada Dixon, 38, was charged with felony manufacture Schedule I controlled substance, felony possess precursor with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, felony possession of fentanyl, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, and probation violations.

Jose Bennett, 54, was charged with felony manufacture Schedule I controlled substance, felony possess precursor with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, felony possession of fentanyl, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, and probation violations.

Both were on active probation at the time and their bonds were set at $350,000 each.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety Community Corrections, The State Bureau of Investigations, and the New Bern Police Department assisted with the case.

