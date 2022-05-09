Advertisement

Deputies ask for help identifying breaking and entering suspect

Suspect wanted for breaking and entering cars in Craven County
Suspect wanted for breaking and entering cars in Craven County(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of breaking & entering.

On May 7, 2022 Craven County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were called to Latham Whitehurst Park on Broad Creek Road in New Bern for the breaking and entering of multiple cars.

The cars were left locked and entry was made by breaking the windows.

Shortly after, credit cards stolen from the cars were used.

This is the second time in recent weeks vehicles have been broken into while at parks in Craven County.

The first instance occurred at Flanners Beach Recreation Area and the credit card stolen from that case was also used shortly after the car break in there.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects involved is asked to call police at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Crimes Stoppers at 252-633-5161 to receive a reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects.

