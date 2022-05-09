Advertisement

72-year-old killed in suspected unintentional Rocky Mount shooting

(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WRAL) - The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a death of a 72-year-old killed by an unintentional shooting.

Rocky Mount police said around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call on Meadowbrook Road.

WRAL reports that when officers and first responders arrived, police said they located 72-year-old Sarah Hankerson “experiencing a medical emergency.”

First responders began life-saving measures, but Hankerson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rocky Mount police said that a family dog attacked its owner, 42-year-old Christopher Edwards, inside the home.

Edwards struggled with the dog and a round was discharged from the gun Edwards was holding, striking Hankerson.

It isn’t known right now if any charges have been filed in this incident.

Rocky Mount police said this case is currently under investigation, and they believe the shooting to have been unintentional.

