Advertisement

3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at condo complex near Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting with multiple victims in DeKalb County, Georgia.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive in Clarkston at 7:39 p.m. Sunday and found five people shot at the Brannon Hills condominium complex.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency responders took two people to area hospitals in serious condition, WGCL reports.

A sixth person arrived at an area hospital in serious condition shortly after.

Police said the location has been secured, and they do not believe there is an active threat to the public.

Detectives are now focusing on processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. No one is in custody at this time.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy releases message Monday on day celebrating victory in...
Zelenskyy's message on Victory Day: 'We will win'
Fallen Marines honored at Camp Lejeune Monday
The national baby formula shortage continues to intensify.
Nationwide baby formula shortage getting worse
FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Chef Mario Batali on trial in Boston sexual misconduct case
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day