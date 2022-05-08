Advertisement

Severe weather topples wall at North Carolina facility

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Associated Press (AP)-Officials say a wall at a North Carolina distribution center was toppled by a severe storm on Friday, but none of the 30 workers inside the facility was hurt.

News outlets report emergency officials in Orange County say high winds knocked down the wall at the Gildan Distribution Center in Mebane.

The emergency officials couldn’t be reached for additional comment on Friday evening.

The weather service also reported half-dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts near Raleigh-Durham International Airport just before 4 p.m., but there were no immediate reports of damages.

