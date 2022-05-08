Raleigh officers shoot, kill man throwing Molotov cocktails near police station, chief says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh Police Department said Saturday that a man shot and killed by police in southeast Raleigh was throwing “incendiary weapons” believed to be Molotov cocktails at police vehicles and officers prior to the shooting.

As WRAL reports, The shooting occurred at the Raleigh Police Southeast District Saturday afternoon.

Part of Rock Quarry Road was blocked off before 2 p.m. for multiple police units at the scene, which is not far from Southeast Raleigh High School.

Police said officers observed the suspect throwing what they believed to be Molotov cocktails at police vehicles in the parking lot of the Raleigh Police Southeast District station.

Police said at least 2 vehicles were caught on fire.

According to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson, 4 officers confronted the man and asked him to stop. The man then began throwing the Molotov cocktails at the officers

All of the officers opened fire, according to Patterson, striking the man multiple times.

The man was transported to the hospital and Patterson said his family has been notified that he was killed.

A video circulating on Facebook showed the aftermath recorded on a stream.

The video shows at least one police car on fire and several officers giving someone CPR.

It is unknown if any officers were injured during the incident.

Both body cameras and cameras at the station captured the shooting.

Patterson said an internal investigation is underway as well as an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

