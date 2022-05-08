NC Supreme Court taking over appeal on voting by offenders

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Supreme Court is taking over now the appeals in a lawsuit seeking to change when felony offenders can vote again.

The justices agreed Friday to a motion from ex-offenders and civil rights groups asking the state’s highest court to review the case before the Court of Appeals gets too involved.

That likely means a sooner final outcome over the future of a 1973 law that prevents someone convicted of a felony from having voting rights restored while still on probation or parole. Trial judges struck down this restriction in March, but right now registration requests for these offenders are being held.

