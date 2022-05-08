Advertisement

NC Supreme Court taking over appeal on voting by offenders

(wdbj7)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Supreme Court is taking over now the appeals in a lawsuit seeking to change when felony offenders can vote again.

The justices agreed Friday to a motion from ex-offenders and civil rights groups asking the state’s highest court to review the case before the Court of Appeals gets too involved.

That likely means a sooner final outcome over the future of a 1973 law that prevents someone convicted of a felony from having voting rights restored while still on probation or parole. Trial judges struck down this restriction in March, but right now registration requests for these offenders are being held.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death