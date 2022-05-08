Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, windy, and chilly with coastal flooding impacts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Low pressure is off the coast bringing several days of north and northeast winds along with cloudy, cool weather. There is a Coastal Flood Warning for Hatteras Island thanks to the persistent north-northeast winds pushing ocean water against the shore. Beach erosion is expected as well. Water levels of 2-4 feet above normal are likely at times. This pattern will persist through the middle of the week.

Expected impacts: Outer Banks (Jim Howard)

Expected impacts: Southern Pamlico Sound & Crystal Coast (Jim Howard)

The coastal storm system is leading to a Coastal Flood Advisory for the Southern Pamlico Sound. Water levels of 1 to 3 feet above normal are expected.

Tonight

Cloudy with some patches of mist or drizzle. Breezy and chilly with a low of 48. Wind: N 10-20 G30. Rain chance: 20%

Monday

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 63. Wind: N 15 G 25.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and mild. High of 66. Wind: NE 10-20.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and pleasant. High of 70. Wind: NE 10-20

Thursday

Partly sunny and mild. High of 74. Wind NE-10

