Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, windy, and chilly with coastal flooding impacts

A few breaks of sunshine are likely for inland areas Monday
First Alert Forecast for Sunday, May 8th 730AM
By Phillip Williams
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Low pressure is off the coast bringing several days of north and northeast winds along with cloudy, cool weather. There is a Coastal Flood Warning for Hatteras Island thanks to the persistent north-northeast winds pushing ocean water against the shore. Beach erosion is expected as well. Water levels of 2-4 feet above normal are likely at times. This pattern will persist through the middle of the week.

Expected impacts: Outer Banks
Expected impacts: Outer Banks(Jim Howard)
Expected impacts: Southern Pamlico Sound & Crystal Coast
Expected impacts: Southern Pamlico Sound & Crystal Coast(Jim Howard)

The coastal storm system is leading to a Coastal Flood Advisory for the Southern Pamlico Sound. Water levels of 1 to 3 feet above normal are expected.

Tonight

Cloudy with some patches of mist or drizzle. Breezy and chilly with a low of 48. Wind: N 10-20 G30. Rain chance: 20%

Monday

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 63. Wind: N 15 G 25.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and mild. High of 66. Wind: NE 10-20.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and pleasant. High of 70. Wind: NE 10-20

Thursday

Partly sunny and mild. High of 74. Wind NE-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Sunday, May 8th 730AM
First Alert Forecast for Saturday, May 7th 6AM
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain for Saturday
Strong to severe storms are expected to pop up across the East in two rounds this...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Isolated afternoon storms show potential for severe strength