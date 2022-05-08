Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
UZHHOROD, Ukraine (AP) -U.S. first lady Jill Biden has made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine. She held a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with the nation’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, in a village school as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.
Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia.
Her visit follows recent stops in the war-torn country by other high-profile Americans, including U.S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Jill Biden traveled into Ukraine by vehicle from a Slovakian village on the border.
