Ferry routes altered due to weather conditions
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HYDE, CARTERET & CURRITUCK COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced ferry closures on the Outer Banks because of unsafe weather.
The following ferries are suspended Sunday:
- Cedar Island to Ocracoke
- Swan Quarter to Ocracoke
- Hatteras to Ocracoke
- Currituck to Knotts Island
The suspensions will last until Monday morning.
