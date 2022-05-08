Advertisement

Ferry routes altered due to weather conditions

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HYDE, CARTERET & CURRITUCK COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced ferry closures on the Outer Banks because of unsafe weather.

The following ferries are suspended Sunday:

  • Cedar Island to Ocracoke
  • Swan Quarter to Ocracoke
  • Hatteras to Ocracoke
  • Currituck to Knotts Island

The suspensions will last until Monday morning.

