Ferry routes altered due to weather conditions

HYDE, CARTERET & CURRITUCK COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced ferry closures on the Outer Banks because of unsafe weather.

The following ferries are suspended Sunday:

Cedar Island to Ocracoke

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke

Hatteras to Ocracoke

Currituck to Knotts Island

The suspensions will last until Monday morning.

