After leak, religious rift over legal abortion on display

A person holds a sign referencing the U.S. Supreme Court as they take part in a rally in favor...
A person holds a sign referencing the U.S. Supreme Court as they take part in a rally in favor of abortion rights on the steps of the Temple of Justice, which houses the Washington state Supreme Court, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.(Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Associated Press (AP)- The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that could end or limit abortion access for millions has sent shockwaves through diverse faith communities.

Opponents of abortion view it as morally wrong, and in conservative Christian corners, the draft opinion has sparked hope. However many members of minority faiths that don’t prohibit abortion fear their religious freedom will be infringed upon.

Some faith leaders are preparing to support women who travel to more liberal states seeking abortions if 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision is overturned by the court. Polls show a majority of Americans support abortion rights.

