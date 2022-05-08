After leak, religious rift over legal abortion on display

Associated Press (AP)- The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that could end or limit abortion access for millions has sent shockwaves through diverse faith communities.

Opponents of abortion view it as morally wrong, and in conservative Christian corners, the draft opinion has sparked hope. However many members of minority faiths that don’t prohibit abortion fear their religious freedom will be infringed upon.

Some faith leaders are preparing to support women who travel to more liberal states seeking abortions if 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision is overturned by the court. Polls show a majority of Americans support abortion rights.

