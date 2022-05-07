Rocky Mount police find crashed car with bullet holes, investigation underway

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Eastern Carolina police are investigating a shots fired call after finding a crashed crash with bullet holes.

The Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the call in the 300 block of Kasey Lane Saturday morning around 4:24 a.m.

A pickup truck, owned by Albert Coaxum was found on the scene. Police say the truck crashed into a tree and had bullet holes in it.

The K-9 unit found Coaxum at the home near the crash site along with another person, Jekelvis Ford. Officers determined Coaxum was inquired in a motor vehicle crash.

According to police, at this time there are no reports of anyone who sustained injuries related to the gunfire.

Officers found another subject who was in possession of illegal narcotics with an outstanding order for arrest, that investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact: Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

