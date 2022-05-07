Advertisement

Rocky Mount police find crashed car with bullet holes, investigation underway

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Eastern Carolina police are investigating a shots fired call after finding a crashed crash with bullet holes.

The Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the call in the 300 block of Kasey Lane Saturday morning around 4:24 a.m.

A pickup truck, owned by Albert Coaxum was found on the scene. Police say the truck crashed into a tree and had bullet holes in it.

The K-9 unit found Coaxum at the home near the crash site along with another person, Jekelvis Ford. Officers determined Coaxum was inquired in a motor vehicle crash.

According to police, at this time there are no reports of anyone who sustained injuries related to the gunfire.

Officers found another subject who was in possession of illegal narcotics with an outstanding order for arrest, that investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact: Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

Antonious Clemmons Jr.
Law enforcement searches for man suspected of killing one and injuring another
Mac Lewis
Deputies: ENC man wanted for murder caught in Maryland following high-speed chase
Nytica Battle
One dead another injured, suspect arrested in Rocky Mount restaurant shooting
Greenville Police
Law enforcement to participate in “Road to Hope” bike ride