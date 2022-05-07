Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Afternoon and evening showers pop up Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday will see a dry first half of the day then showers will form. These showers will develop well inland and slowly push eastward toward the coast by evening. The rain showers will pull down some cooler air as well with some areas seeing temps drop from near 80 to 60 betweeen midday and late evening. Some of the showers will grow into thundershowers with brief heavy downpours, especially over coastal counties.

The low pressure responsible for our late day showers today will move off the coast tonight and bring a north wind to the area on Mother’s Day. The north wind will blow at 10 to 20 mph Sunday under a blanket of clouds. Some mist and drizzle are possible Sunday as well. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 50s. The Outer Banks will have higher winds and seas.

The coastal storm system is likely to sit and spin off the coast for a few days will drive north and northeast winds down the coast. This will increase swells and may lead to some ocean overwash on the Outer Banks this week. Coastal flooding for the Southern Pamlico Sound is also likely this week.

Saturday

Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with showers and and a stray storm for the later part of the day. High of 79. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: 60%

Mother’s Day

Cloud with some patches of mist or drizzle. Breezy and chilly with a high of 59. Wind: N 10-20. Rain chance 20%

Monday

Cloudy and breezy with a high near 65. Wind: N 15 G 25.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and mild. High of 68. Wind: NE 10-20.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and pleasant. High of 72. Wind: NE 10-20

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.