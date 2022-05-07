One person shot and killed at Chili’s in Rocky Mount, another person hospitalized

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WRAL) -One woman was shot and killed Friday night at a Chili’s restaurant in Rocky Mount, according to information Police Chief Robert Hassell told Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL.

An employee was also hospitalized after getting shot around 7 p.m. at the establishment at 862 N. Wesleyan Blvd.

Hassell said Friday’s shooting is the fourth murder this week in Rocky Mount.

Earlier today, Hassell and Mayor Sandy Roberson put out statements trying to calm the public about the violence.

