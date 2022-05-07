Man arrested for April Rocky Mount bar shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in connection with an April sports bar shooting in Rocky Mount.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 26-year-old Daquan Marshall was arrested Friday by the Nashville Police Department and charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police say the shooting happened at Gator Sports Bar on April 23rd. Marshall was identified as the suspect six days later.

WITN is told Marshall was given a $250,000 secured bond and posted it.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.