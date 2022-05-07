Advertisement

Man arrested for April Rocky Mount bar shooting

Daquan Marshall
Daquan Marshall(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in connection with an April sports bar shooting in Rocky Mount.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 26-year-old Daquan Marshall was arrested Friday by the Nashville Police Department and charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police say the shooting happened at Gator Sports Bar on April 23rd. Marshall was identified as the suspect six days later.

WITN is told Marshall was given a $250,000 secured bond and posted it.

