Habitat for Humanity auction to benefit affordable housing

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina Habitat for Humanity Restore is set to host their first live auction Saturday benefitting Craven County affordable housing.

The “UpScale ReSale & Live Auction” will be hosted at the Elks Club on Pinetree Drive in New Bern.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. featuring upscale items ready for resale, a live auction, raffle, refreshments, cash car and music.

According to event organizers, proceeds from the auction will go towards affordable housing and home repairs in Craven County.

