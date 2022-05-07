Events happening across the East this weekend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are several events happening across the East Saturday.
In Kinston:
- The BBQ Fest on the Neuse wraps up downtown Saturday. Along with barbecue, there will be live music, a vendor market, a car and truck show, and beer and wine gardens. The public can also take tours of the CSS Neuse II and the CSS Neuse II Museum will be offering free admission all day. Admission is free.
In Vanceboro:
- The Vanceboro Strawberry Festival celebrates it 40th anniversary Saturday. The festival’s parade begins at 10 a.m. and will travel down Main Street. There will be live music, vendors, kids’ activities and barbecue at the festival. The strawberry festival will be held at Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary School, located at 2000 Farm Life Ave.
In New Bern:
- The Junior League of Greater New Bern is hosting a Kentucky Derby party. Join the organization for derby-themed food and beverage pairings, a derby hat contest, both live and silent auctions, a raffle, and real-time viewing of the two most exciting minutes in sports. The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at the New Bern Convention Center, located at 203 South Front Street.
In Havelock:
- The Community Spring Block Party will be at Walter B. Jones Park from 1 to 7 p.m. The event is free to the public and will feature vendors, food trucks, a DJ, a Mother’s Day raffle and more. The address for the park is 2 Governmental Ave.
In Beaufort:
- The North Carolina Maritime Museum will host its Wooden Boat Show for the first time since 2020. The boat show will feature a collection of classic and modern wood boats. There will also be activities for children, sailboat races and rides, knot tying, and a pirate encampment. The museum’s event is the longest running wooden boat show in the Southeast. The boat show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 315 Front Street. Admission is free.
