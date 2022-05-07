Events happening across the East this weekend

The North Carolina Maritime Museum will host its Wooden Boat Show for the first time since 2020. The boat show will feature a collection of classic and modern wood boats. There will also be activities for children, sailboat races and rides, knot tying, and a pirate encampment. The museum’s event is the longest running wooden boat show in the Southeast. The boat show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 315 Front Street. Admission is free.