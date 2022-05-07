Advertisement

ECU to hold individual schools ceremonies Saturday

It was the first spring graduation in two years.
It was the first spring graduation in two years.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina University is holding their individual school’s and ceremonies graduation Saturday.

ECU’s individual schools and college will hold recognition ceremonies for their students across campus.

On Friday, ECU celebrated its spring and summer graduates in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Nearly 5,000 graduates were recognized during Friday’s ceremony.

Both undergraduate and graduate students were on the field together for the first time since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The keynote address was delivered by Matt Crisp, two-time ECU alumnus and co-founder of eVestment, a financial technology company.

