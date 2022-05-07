ECU to hold individual schools ceremonies Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina University is holding their individual school’s and ceremonies graduation Saturday.

ECU’s individual schools and college will hold recognition ceremonies for their students across campus.

On Friday, ECU celebrated its spring and summer graduates in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Nearly 5,000 graduates were recognized during Friday’s ceremony.

Both undergraduate and graduate students were on the field together for the first time since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The keynote address was delivered by Matt Crisp, two-time ECU alumnus and co-founder of eVestment, a financial technology company.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.