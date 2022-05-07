Advertisement

Dueling no hitters most of the night, ECU tops Memphis in 13

Pirates 4, Tigers 1
Credit: ECU Athletics
Credit: ECU Athletics(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, TN (WITN) - ECU and Memphis both took no hitters deep into the night with the Pirates emerging victorious 4-1 in 13 innings.

Ben Newton with a clutch 2-run single gave ECU the runs it needed in the 13th.

CJ Mayhue went 9 no hit innings. He allowed no runs with 9 strike outs. He did have one walk. ECU was no hit into the 8th inning. The game was scoreless through 12.

The Pirates have won four conference games in a row. They face Memphis again on Saturday at 3 PM.

