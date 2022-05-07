Canes fall to Bruins in game three, still lead series 2-1

BOSTON (AP) - Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists to help the Boston Bruins take their first lead against the Hurricanes all season and hold onto it for a 4-2 victory over Carolina in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Rookie Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots in his first career playoff start. Charlie Coyle scored a short-handed goal and added an assist. David Pastrnak had a power-play goal and an assist for Boston.

The Bruins hope to even the best-of-seven series when they host Game 4 on Sunday.

Vincent Trocheck and Jaccob Slavin scored for Carolina, and backup goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves in his first career playoff start

