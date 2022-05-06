Advertisement

U.S. 70 intersection in Lenoir County getting safety makeover

North Carolina Department of Transportation
North Carolina Department of Transportation(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A busy intersection in Lenoir County is getting a safety makeover beginning Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says when completed, drivers will no longer be able to cross over U.S. 70 at the Kennedy Home and Eason roads intersection. That intersection is between Kinston and La Grange.

Vehicles also will not be able to make left turns onto U.S. 70 from either side road.

Called a “reduced conflict intersection”, drivers will have to make a right turn and go a short distance to a median crossover, thus reducing the risk of a crash, according to the DOT.

Work will begin Monday and will close one lane in each direction of U.S. 70 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 27th. The lanes will not be closed on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays.

