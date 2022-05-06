Suspect arrested and charged with two counts of murder in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston police say a relative of the two people shot and killed in Kinston early Thursday morning has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

Kinston Police took 34-year-old Lawrence Cox Junior into custody Thursday night in Goldsboro.

He’s charged with killing 78-year-old Ruby Cox and 57-year-old Johnny Rouse in their home on the 600 block of East Highland Avenue.

Police have not said what the suspect’s specific family relation is to the victims.

Cox is being held in the Lenoir County Jail without bond.

