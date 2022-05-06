South Central has executed pitching and defense well this spring, even perfectly at times

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitching and defense is one way to win baseball games. It’s how South Central has been doing it this season. It’s how they won Thursday night over Conley. It’s been executed well by the Falcons, even perfectly at times.

“We were really fortunate tonight we had our two guys available. Baker came out and threw really, really well. We had a lot of faith in Bouche. He was going to start,” says South Central Head Coach Pat McRae, “Both of them threw great. We hit the ball really well, ran bases well, hit the ball well and the energy was great all night.”

South central pitching has not just been awesome last night. Trace Baker has a 2.39 era this year. He only allowed one run in four innings of work Thursday.

“Had all my stuff working,” says Baker. “Defense was great behind me, it was a real team win.”

Alex Bouche is an Old Dominion commit. He has a .29 ERA this year and 8 wins to date. He was part of a combined no hitter with this team. He even threw a perfect game back in March.

“It was earlier this season. We were playing Rolesville at home. Coming into the game I knew I was feeling good,” says Bouche, “Just trying to give my best effort to put the team in position to win. Just so happened I threw a perfect game.”

According to the NCHSAA, and the articles we found, there have been about 60 perfect games all-time in North Carolina high school baseball history.

“I actually had no idea going into the 6th inning. I was just up there throwing. The feeling of us winning seals the day for me. Coming into the 7th inning, I look at the scoreboard like oh there’s two outs. I could have a perfect game right here. Dropped third strike on the last one, everyone is quiet, then he gets him out at first and just all exciting dog pile right after,” says Bouche, “I never threw a perfect game in my whole life. Being able to do it on this field makes it 10 times better. Especially making connections with the guys and they were all there for it.”

