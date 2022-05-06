South Central baseball walks off in extra innings against D.H. Conley, creates scenario for three-way tie for conference title

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 8th ranked D.H. Conley came in on a 9-game winning streak. South Central their only loss in conference. South Central comes out with a 2-1 win in 8 innings.

Just a battle out there, ECU commit Riley Williams gets the grounder. Fellow ECU commit Dixon Williams rolls two to end the inning. 0-0 early

Vikings with a few hits in the 2nd inning. Carson Hardee’s sacrifice fly to right brings in Spencer Bradley to give Conley the lead. 1-0 through 2.

South Central got it back in the 3rd inning. Old Dominion commit Alex Bouche down the line in left. Double scores Mason Hobbs. Tied at one through three innings.

It stayed that way because of great pitching and defense. Bouche strands two in scoring position here hanging zeros.

He was matched in the second half of the game by Conley’s Ryan Smith. He hung zeros in the 5th, 6th and 7th innings.

Tied at 1, they did end up going to extras. Big play here by K.J. Chadwich, double play helps take a 1-1 game to the 8th.

Conley couldn’t find the zone in the 8th. Vikings walked the bases loaded and Daylinh Nguyen-Brown scores the walk off on a wild pitch.

South Central edges Conley 2-1. They have one more to play and their might be a three way tie for the conference title. South Central and Jacksonville got rained out on Tuesday night. They say they will play tomorrow at 5 PM weather permitting. If they win, they share the title with D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose.

Playoffs start next week for baseball and softball.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.