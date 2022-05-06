Most of Eastern Carolina under tornado watch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina counties are under a tornado watch on this First Alert Weather Day.

The National Weather Service said that watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

Counties included in the watch are Bertie, Duplin, Halifax, Pasquotank, Pitt, Washington, Chowan, Currituck, Greene, Lenoir, Wayne, Beaufort, Craven, Edgecombe, Jones, Martin, Nash, Pamlico, Tyrrell, and Wilson.

The NWS issues a tornado watch when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur.

