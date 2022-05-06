Advertisement

Most of Eastern Carolina under tornado watch

Tornado Watch lasts until 10 pm
Most of Eastern Carolina is under a tornado watch Friday.
Most of Eastern Carolina is under a tornado watch Friday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina counties are under a tornado watch on this First Alert Weather Day.

The National Weather Service said that watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

Counties included in the watch are Bertie, Duplin, Halifax, Pasquotank, Pitt, Washington, Chowan, Currituck, Greene, Lenoir, Wayne, Beaufort, Craven, Edgecombe, Jones, Martin, Nash, Pamlico, Tyrrell, and Wilson.

The NWS issues a tornado watch when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur.

You can track the storm system that is bringing the conditions for this tornado watch by downloading our WITN Weather app here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

ECU commencement 2022
ECU holds spring commencement ceremony
North Carolina Department of Transportation
U.S. 70 intersection in Lenoir County getting safety makeover
Wanted for homicide
Deputies: Eastern Carolina man wanted for killing girlfriend
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures soar as southerly winds accelerate