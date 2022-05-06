Advertisement

Saving Graces for Felines: Lumi and North

Saving Graces 4 Felines
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for two cuddly kittens, this is the pair for you.

Meet Lumi and North, they are bonded brothers that would love to be adopted together.

Saving Graces for Felines says the pair is on a special diet, but otherwise they are in good health.

You are sure to fall in love with these sweet, loving boys.

All of Saving Grace’s cats are spayed or neutered and up to date on medications.

If you want these fellas, head over to the Saving Graces website.

