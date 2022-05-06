“Rock the Bus” exhibition to raise money for Pitt County art teacher supplies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Emerge Gallery & Art Center will have their “Rock the Bus” exhibition today showcasing pieces from Pitt County educators with hopes to raise money for school arts supplies.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday the center will launch the Pitt County Schools Arts Educators Fund during Uptown Greenville’s First Friday ArtWalk of the year.

Their goal is to raise $20,000 for next school year to supply art teachers with materials and fuel budgets.

The exhibit will showcase pieces from Pitt County art educators from May 6 through May 26.

Click here to donate.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.