“Rock the Bus” exhibition to raise money for Pitt County art teacher supplies

Pitt County Arts Council: Educator Fund and Rock The Bus Event
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Emerge Gallery & Art Center will have their “Rock the Bus” exhibition today showcasing pieces from Pitt County educators with hopes to raise money for school arts supplies.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday the center will launch the Pitt County Schools Arts Educators Fund during Uptown Greenville’s First Friday ArtWalk of the year.

Their goal is to raise $20,000 for next school year to supply art teachers with materials and fuel budgets.

The exhibit will showcase pieces from Pitt County art educators from May 6 through May 26.

Click here to donate.

