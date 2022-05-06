National Day of Prayer held in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -People gathered Thursday for National Day of Prayer at Grainger Stadium in Kinston.

Among the many topics discussed were violence in the city of Kinston, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the topic of abortion.

The discussion comes just days after a draft of a United States Supreme Court opinion was leaked that could potentially overturn the 1973 Roe versus Wade decision.

The National Day of Prayer is observed annually on the first Thursday of May.

Observances were held in many communities all across eastern Carolina.

