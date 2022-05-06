FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Isolated afternoon storms show potential for severe strength

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The storm system that has produced severe storms across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas over the past few days will reach us here in the East over the next 24 hours. There is good news and bad news with the system, so let’s explore how it’s all going to come together.

The Good News: The front has lost a bit of strength since impacting the Midwest, the storms we do see today will be isolated with most of the activity staying west and north of us, the front won’t fully cross the East until Saturday and (last but not least) we need the rain.

The Bad News: The front is still strong enough to get storms to pop up where conditions are ripe and our heat and humidity will rise quickly due to a strong southerly flow of air, creating those ripe conditions needed.

Timing of the storms will come in two rounds. The first round will occur similarly to our classic summertime afternoon thunderstorms, seemingly popping up out of the blue and growing rapidly as they move northeastward. This will start around 2 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m. The second round will have storms riding a frontal boundary enter the East, most likely impacting the areas that miss out on the first round of rain. This will start around 10 p.m. and move offshore between 2-3 a.m. Rainfall totals will be thunderstorm dependent, with some areas receiving about half an inch (or more if multiple thunderstorms hit one area) while others see nothing at all. Everyone will see rain Saturday afternoon and evening, however the severe weather threat will be gone.

