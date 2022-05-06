Fall sports standouts Brooks, Drake and Gonzalez sign NLI’s to division-II programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Signings happening all over the area Thursday. New Bern had five kids sign letters to play college sports. Senior running back Zykeem Brooks heads to division-two Clark Atlanta University, an HBCU program.

“It feels good. I have been waiting a long time to do this like I didn’t know if it was going to happen or not but God made a way so I was ready to do it,” says New Bern senior running back Zykeem Brooks, “Pretty much rebuilding the program, so, I was one of their first recruits, and also their first running backs they were recruiting. The head coach that’s there, he is the head coach from Tuskegee, he’s one of the most winningest coach in HBCU history. So, I’m ready to go. Freshman of the year, everything.”

New Bern senior Zykeem Brooks thankful to get his spot and even more thankful for his four years playing for the Bears.

“It’s been special. Especially like knowing every year it could have been our year,” says Brooks, “It’s just like we fell a little short but it was always like they felt like they could lean on you. On Friday nights you know they’d tell me the game on you and it feels real good.”

Greene Central boys soccer had it’s best season in program history. Two of their star players, Nathan Drake and Eduardo Gonzalez lead them the whole way.

They had their signing in Snow Hill.

“It’s awesome all the support from my teammates, the whole school just really awesome,” Greene Central senior Nathan Drake, “To be able to continue to play at the collegiate level and that opportunity is just really amazing.”

“It’s amazing man. Like I said in the beginning during middle school it was something I dreamed of playing college ball,” says Greene Central senior Eduardo Gonzalez, “Didn’t matter anywhere. Just playing college ball. Something I have enjoyed all my life.”

Both guys heading to Barton College to carry on the high school magic they made for the Rams.

“Been teammates since we were really young, having that chemistry since we were really little,” says Gonzalez, “Going to enjoy that, having that, in the last few years that we are together.”

“It’s awesome. I love playing with Lalo, great player,” says Drake, “Had a lot of success here, a lot of fun here, and I’m really excited to play with him at Barton and keep that going.”

Farmville Central basketball’s Derrick Cox signed on with North Carolina Wesleyan. He helped the Jags to four straight region titles and three state championship teams. Staying close to home in Rocky Mount.

