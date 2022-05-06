Advertisement

ECU hosting spring commencement ceremony Friday

ECU 2021 graduation
ECU 2021 graduation(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University will hold their spring commencement ceremony Friday at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium starting at 9:00 a.m.

Nearly 5,000 graduates will be recognized throughout the ceremony, including both undergraduate and graduate students.

Last year the university held three separate ceremonies because of the pandemic, but this year for the first time since 2019 graduates will enter the field together.

Parking at the stadium opens at 7:30 a.m., parking is free and first come, first serve. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and students can invite as many guests as they want.

Two time ECU Alum Matt Crisp, the founder of a financial technology company is the keynote speaker.

Officials say drivers should anticipate more traffic than usual around the university.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

Pitt County Arts Council: Educator Fund and Rock The Bus Event
Pitt County Arts Council: Educator Fund and Rock The Bus Event
Pitt County Arts Council: Emerge Gallery's 20th Anniversary Show
“Rock the Bus” exhibition to raise money for Pitt County art teacher supplies
Lumi and North
Saving Graces for Felines: Lumi and North
Saving Graces 4 Felines
Saving Graces for Felines: Lumi and North