ECU hosting spring commencement ceremony Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University will hold their spring commencement ceremony Friday at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium starting at 9:00 a.m.

Nearly 5,000 graduates will be recognized throughout the ceremony, including both undergraduate and graduate students.

Last year the university held three separate ceremonies because of the pandemic, but this year for the first time since 2019 graduates will enter the field together.

Parking at the stadium opens at 7:30 a.m., parking is free and first come, first serve. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and students can invite as many guests as they want.

Two time ECU Alum Matt Crisp, the founder of a financial technology company is the keynote speaker.

Officials say drivers should anticipate more traffic than usual around the university.

